EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CUP: Ulster to meet holders Leinster in quarter-finals

Ulster will have to face defending European Champions Cup holders Leinster in Dublin in the quater-finals at the end of March at the Aviva Stadium.

Dan McFarland’s Ulster secured their placed in the last eight on Saturday afternoon with a 14-13 win over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

It was then a case of waiting to see who they would meet in the knockout stages - the first time since 2014 Ulster had qualified from the pool stages - dependent on the results from the Pool One matches involving Leinster at Wasps and Toulouse at Bath.

Both won their games, but Toulouse failed to get a try scoring bonus point in their home sucess against Bath.

Dates will be confirmed for the quarter-finals which are being played over the weekend of March 30.

The quarter-final line-up is:

Saracens v Glasgow

Racing 92 v Toulouse

Leinster v Ulster

Edinburgh v Munster