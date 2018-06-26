Felipe Contepomi returning as a coach to Leinster

Former Argentina fly-half Felipe Contepomi has been appointed as Leinster’s new backs coach.

The reigning European champions announced 40-year-old Contepomi’s role, subject to him being granted a work permit.

Contepomi made 116 appearances for Leinster, including being part of their 2009 Heineken Cup-winning season, and won 87 Test caps.

He will return to Dublin following a coaching stint in Argentina that included him working with the country’s Super Rugby side the Jaguares.

“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to recruit someone we think can build on the work done over the last few seasons, and who can ultimately add to the systems and the processes we already have in place,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen told the club’s official website.

“To be able to call on someone of Felipe’s standing, not only within this club but within the game of rugby as a whole, is a huge boost for us as we look towards the season ahead.

“Felipe has spoken so passionately to me about Leinster and wanting to help the players improve so they can achieve their full potential.

“The landscape and the playing group may have changed since he was last here, but the respect that people have for him hasn’t.”

Meanwhile,former Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer has retired from rugby to bring down the curtain on a decorated professional career spanning two decades.

Stringer’s 20-year odyssey began with Munster in 1998 and he went on to make 230 appearances for the province, encompassing their Heineken Cup triumphs of 2006 and 2008

The 40-year-old also won 98 caps for Ireland over an 11-year period that reached its zenith with the 2009 Grand Slam, forming a highly-effective half-back combination with Ronan O’Gara.

More latterly he completed spells at Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester in the Aviva Premiership.

“From the age of five all I ever dreamed of doing was playing rugby,” Stringer said.