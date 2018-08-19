Finally: Ulster head coach Dan McFarland to take up post officially

The wait if over for both Ulster and Dan McFraland.

The new head coach at Kingspan Stadium will take up his role officially tomorrow, several months after his appointment on a three-year deal..

The Irish Rugby Football Union finally secured his early release from Scottish Rugby, both Unions reaching an agreement to allow the Englishman to leave his post as Scotland forwards coach before the end of his nine-month notice period.

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby had taken charge of Ulster's pre-season training in the absence of McFarland.

In a statement, Ulster said their new head coach would begin working with them just 12 days before their opening Guinness PRO14 match of the season against Scarlets:

"The Irish Rugby Football Union and Scottish Rugby have reached an agreement to allow Dan McFarland to begin working with Ulster Rugby tomorrow, Monday.

"The parties reached a mutual agreement on terms this weekend, allowing Dan to take up his new role as head coach of Ulster."

The agreement comes after 14 weeks of negotiations between the two unions after the SRU had initially insisted that McFarland must serve out his full notice period until January 2019.