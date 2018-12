Henry Speight will play his last game for Ulster when he makes his plays against Connacht on Friday night - the Sportsground in Galway being a new experience for him.

Speight joined Ulster as backline cover from the Brumbies on a short term contract and will leave the Irish shores on Sunday to return to Australia.

This will be his first visit to the Sportsground and he enjoyed a lighter moment with the Media in advance of the game against the Westerners in the PRO14.

