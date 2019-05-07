Former Ulster ace Paddy Jackson joins London Irish

London Irish have signed fly-half Paddy Jackson from French club Perpignan just before their return to the Premiership.

It is just over a year since his contract with the Irish RFU was terminated in the wake of being found not guilty of rape after a trial.

Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted, but they were sacked over messages exchanged via text and social media, which were revealed in court.

London Irish coach Declan Kidney said: “Players of the calibre of Paddy Jackson do not become available very often and both myself and Les are looking forward to working with him in the future.

“He is a player with proven international quality who we feel will add value to our squad, and it is pleasing that Paddy sees London Irish as a part of his future.”