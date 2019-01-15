Former Ulster prop McAllister agrees deal with Connacht

Former Ulster prop Paddy McAllister has expressed his delight to making a move back to Ireland by joining Connacht.

McAllister has agreed terms with the Irish Province and will leave Premiership club Gloucester at the end of the current season.

McAllister joined Gloucester - currently coached by David Humphreys and Johnny Bell from Aurillac in France having previously made 44 appearances for his native Ulster.

He has played for Ireland at Schools, U19 & U20 level.

Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy said: “Paddy is a powerful scrummager and strong ball carrier.

“He is a player that I have been impressed with and I think he will be a good addition to our squad next season.”

McAllister said; “I am delighted to sign for Connacht and hugely looking forward to joining the squad next season.

“There is no doubt that Connacht are a team on the rise.

“There is huge excitement surrounding Connacht at the moment both on and off the field and I hope to contribute to that from next season.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the players, staff and supporters of Gloucester for their support during my time with the club and for my family for their continued support,” added McAllister.