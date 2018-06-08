French move confirmed: Paddy Jackson will play with Perpignan next season

Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson has joined Perpignan on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old's contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster was revoked in April following a review into his behaviour after he was acquitted on rape charges.

Perpignan sporting Christian Lanta told the French club's website: "Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish 10s, knows how to bring his individual qualities to benefit the collective. He is a proven kicker, a talented playmaker, Paddy can bring his international experience to the team."

Page 2: 09:28

Jackson and team-mate Stuart Olding were sacked from Ulster Rugby in April.

Their contracts were revoked after a Belfast jury found Jackson, 26, and Olding, 25, not guilty of raping the same woman at a party in the city.

Paddy Jackson

Olding joined French team Brive last month.