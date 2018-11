Ulster’s rising stars produced a robust and confident display to outscore Uruguay 21-5 in Belfast on Friday night.

The South Americans, who have already qualified for next year’s World Cup in Japan, were on the second leg of a mini tour and had lost 45-21 to Cardiff Blues earlier in the week.

It was an opportunity for the young stock in the Province to show their worth and the victory was well deserved, even if the game did not open up as some would have wanted.