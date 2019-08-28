Gareth Milasinovich stays positive on injury comeback

Ulster’s new prop Gareth Milasinovich is hoping he can take inspiration from Jared Payne and Marcell Coetzee after an ACL injury will mean he’ll miss most of his first season with the Kingspan club.

The Irish qualified prop signed from Worcester Warriors suffered an ACL tear in his knee during training.

Payne and Coetzee also suffered bad injuries in their first season at Ulster but both recovered and went on to play international rugby.

“I’ll definitely look at that as motivation to sort of keep me going and as an inspiration to push on,” said Milasinovich.

“It is not the be all and end all, hopefully I can recover from this and make a big impact at Ulster rugby.

“It’s not the start I wanted but the club have been fantastic and everyone has been really supportive.

“It’s a really difficult start to the season and I wanted to impress everyone, but obviously I didn’t get the opportunity to do that getting injured in the second week of pre season.

“That is part of rugby and hopefully it is not the whole season gone I should be there for the last few months and that is a positive to take.

“It was just in training and I landed funny in one of the conditions games, I just fell awkwardly and that was that unfortunately.

“Luke Marshall did his last year and he has had a word inn my ear to let me know what is to come.

“I did the other knee about five or six years ago so I know what is in store which makes things a bit easier and I know what is required to get back fit.

“It’s so early into the recovery you never quite know, but if I could get back around March/April it would be fantastic. That is the goal but it is so early into recovery, it’s just too early to tell.”