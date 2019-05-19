Glasgow caught Ulster on the hop: Dave Rennie

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Dave Rennie was full of enthusiasm as he reflected on his side’s semi-final win over Ulster at Scotstoun on Friday evening.

“We got off to a flier as we often do and put them under pressure with the breeze behind us. We were clinical and turned defence into attack very efficiently.

“I thought it was a pretty good performance – but we’ll have to step it up next week.

“It was a big occasion and we went out and played like we normally do. We knew that if we got it right tonight we would be in the final in front of a massive crowd – we were excited about that, we prepared well. The crowd noise could be deafening next week – out support here at Scotstoun is really engaged, the boys love it.”

Like any Coach however there were certain aspects of the game that Rennie was not best pleased with.

“I thought for seventy minutes we defended really well - not so much in the last ten. We scored fifty points and yet at the end I was looking at the scoreboard angrily because of the way we finished the game.

“The preparation was ideal for next week. The closing stages were a reminder that you need to keep going until the final whistle although we tired and didn’t have the same sense of urgency in the last ten but I don’t want to talk negatively about it because for seventy minutes we were really good.”

Dave was sympathetic to Dan McFarland’s side.

“I think Ulster are a better side than the scoreboard would suggest. We caught them on the hop, and we were clinical with our opportunities. We could score in a blink and then score another one within two blinks – whatever that means. “I think Ulster’s plan was to try and silence the crowd but we managed to score first and built from there.”

Like his Coach, Stuart Hogg was delighted with the performance and result.

“I’m chuffed to bits. At the start of the season we targeted getting into a position to win silverware and we’re now a step closer.

“Tonight was the best performance, which is exciting. It will be a good week for us. We’ve worked incredibly hard all season and to have the final here in Glasgow is massive for us.

“We’ll go into the final with all guns blazing, we’ll be ready and we’ll be excited. We want to win titles.”