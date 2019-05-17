Glasgow run amock to score half century against Ulster and book PRO14 final place

GLASGOW 50 ULSTER 20 (FULL TIME)

SECOND HALF

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan passes HIA and returns to play, Andy Warwick back on the bench.

With the strong breeze now at their backs, Ulster started the better of the two sides and made inroads to the Glasgow '22'.

From a scrum Ulster went narrow on the left, but Stockdale could not hold the pass inches from the line.

Dave Shanahan and Sean Reidy were introduced with John Cooney and Nick Timoney going off for Ulster on 47 and 49 minutes respectively.

Tommy Seymour goes over for Glasgow's opening try against Ulster at Scotstoun

Further changes saw Warwick back on for O'Sullivan, Tommy O'Toole on for Ross Kane and Alan O'Connor replacing Kieran Treadwell.

Glasgow crept their way back into the game again and a break from Stuart Hogg paved the way for Seymour to go over for his second try of the game, this time Hastings missing the conversion.

And the Scots then simply played with Ulster as Hogg sent Steyn away, van der Merwe and the latter passing back and forth before Steyn went in for a try which Hastings converted to leave 36-3 after 58 minutes.

On the hour mark, Darren Cave came on to mark his 229th cap for Ulster equalling the all-time appearance record with former star Andrew Trimble.

Glasgow's Adam Hastings and Ulster's Rory Best ready to face off in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final

Ulster number eight Marcell Coetzee went over for a try a minute later, Burns missing the conversion to leave the visitors trailing 36-8.

And on 62 minutes Ulster captain Rory Best received a standing ovation from the Scotstoun crowd, his last appearance in an Ulster jersey not going quite as he would have liked.

Glasgow replacements, Horne brothers George and Peter combined on the 68th minute to increase the home lead further, George's deft chip kick was plucked out of the air by Peter for the try - Hastings converted and it was 43-8.

With all their replacements now on, Ulster rallied and enjoyed a purple patch from which hooker Rob Herring went over for a try and Burns converted nine minutes from the end to take them into double figures at 43-15.

Glasgow rubbed salt in Ulster's wounds as George Horne went in under the posts and Hastings took the points tally to 50 for the Scots with three minutes to play.

There was still time for a consolation try for fullback Michael Lowry, the drop kick conversion missed by Burns.

FIRST HALF REVIEW

Ulster made one late change to their line-up with winger Robert Baloucoune being a late withdrawal - Jacob Stockdale was switched to winger from fullback and Michael Lowry took the 15 shirt. Angus Kernohan came onto the bench.

Friday's line-ups:

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, DTH van der Merwe;

Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Fagerson

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, D’Arcy Rae, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Pete Horne, Huw Jones



Ulster: Michael Lowry, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rory Best (capt), Ross Kane, Ian Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcel Coetzee

Replacements: Rob Herring, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Darren Cave, Angus Kernohan.

KICK-OFF

Glasgow received the ball and within a minute a break from centre Kyle Steyn had the hosts up to the Ulster '22'. A few phases later ball was flashed right with outhalf Adam Hastings finding former Ulster player Tommy Seymour, the Scottish international winger going over superbly in the corner.

Hasting added the extras and Glasgow had a 7-0 lead after three minutes.

The Scots were on the attack again with a crossfield kick finding DTH van der Merwe, he popped ball back inside to fullback Stuart Hogg, but Luke Marshall bundled the Scottish international into touch.

Ulster failed to secure the defensive lineout on their '22' and the Scottish side threatened to add further to their lead. Ulster had to defend stoutly and only an alert Louis Ludik was quick to react when great hands between Sam Johnston and van der Merwe almost got Hogg away - Ludik intercepting and then as he offloaded van der Merwe knocked on.

Ulster did have their first meaningful attack down the left, Irish international winger Jacob Stockdale making the inroads to halfway. A few phases later the visitors were still on halfway and Ludik was penalised for not releasing.

Glasgow inched their way forwards and from a maul 15m out, scrumhalf Ali Price picked up and ran between Kirean Treadwell and Iain Henderson to dot down for a try.

Hastings conversion, this time from the other touchline, was perfect through the poles and the Scots 14-0 ahead after 17 minutes.

Ulster had a golden chance to get back into the game having punted a penalty to touch and going through several phases.

Glasgow lock Johnny Gray strayed offside, Ulster got the penalty and outhalf Billy Burns popped into touch. But five metres out Ulster failed to secure the lineout, Glasgow cleared and two penalties later Hastings fired over a straight forward penalty for a 17-0 lead after 27 minutes.

Ulster finally registered their first points of the game when scrumhalf John Cooney, the ball held by Stuart McCloskey indicating the strength of the wind in their faces, landed a penalty from the Glasgow 10m line on the half hour mark.

Prop Eric O'Sullivan was forced off on 32 minutes with a blood injury, Andy Warwick entering the fray.

Glasgow pressed again however with a Hogg break and van der Merwe carrying on. But a penalty came and Hogg popped into touch. However, the Scots overthrew but still managed to rescue it and a looping pass from Hastings found Seymour, with Stockdale almost intercepting the Socttish winger's pass inside to Steyn.

Play came back with a scrum under the posts for the Scots, they had three attempts at it before a break from Price, then Rob Harley drove in and over for the try a minute from the break. Hastings converted in front of the posts for a 24-3 lead and one foot in the final.