Glasgow v Ulster: Big game pre-match stats

Glasgow meet Ulster in Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final at Scotstoun - here are some facts and stats.

For Stuart Hogg, it could will be his last home game before moving on to Exeter Chiefs.

Rory Best and Darren Cave are both potentially playing their last Ulster games before they retire - while Cave, if he comes off the bench, will equal the all-time appearance record held by Andrew Trimble (229).

This is Glasgow Warriors seventh semi-final in the last eight years although they have only reached two finals, in 2014 and 2015, both at Scotstoun, against Munster and Ulster.

Glasgow have won their last eight Guinness PRO14 matches since their defeat to Benetton in Treviso on January 5.

The Warriors’ only Championship defeat at Scotstoun since last season’s semi-final was to Edinburgh on December 29.

Ulster are playing in their first semi-final since 2016, whilst the only time they have reached the final in seven previous semi-final attempts was when they beat Scarlets in Belfast in 2013.

Ulster have won just once at Scotstoun in the Guinness PRO14: 22-17 in September 2016

tonight’s line-ups

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Fagerson

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, D’Arcy Rae, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Pete Horne, Huw Jones

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune , Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rory Best (capt), Ross Kane, Ian Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcel Coetzee

Replacements: Rob Herring, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Michael Lowry, Darren Cave