Grosvenor end season on high with McCrea Cup success over Queen's University

GROSVENOR 50 QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY II 19

Grosvenor lifted the McCrea Cup by out scoring Queen’s University II by seven tries to two in the spring sunshine at the Kingspan Stadium on Easter Monday.

Grosvenor made the prefect start with a try after two minutes, from a penalty they went to touch, the forwards set up a driving maul, Queen’s stopped it just short of the try line but scrum half Allen McCluggage picked up from the based and darted over converting his score.

Forward power provided Grosvenor’s second try on 31 minutes, they turned a student scrum over on halfway No8 Andrew Kelly made a powerful break and carried into the 22, the forwards had a serious of pick and goes before centre Jos McConkey powered over from close range with McCluggage converting.

Out half Peter Davison got the Gibson Park club’s third try on 36 minutes when he barged through two covering tackles to dot down but McCluggage failed with the conversion from a tight angle.

Queen’s got back in the game just before half time with a try, the students kicked a penalty to touch, lock Martin Withers drove close to the line the ball was quickly recycled and centre Rory Nicholl picked a great line to come onto a crash ball and dart under the posts with scrum half James Creighton’s conversion cutting Grosvenor’s half time lead to 22-7.

Grosvenor celebrate in the spring sunshine at Kingspan Stadium after defeating Queen's II in the McCrea Cup final on Easter Monday

Queen’s struck again six minutes after the break when they opened up the Grosvenor defence with a slick handling move, Josh Rawlinson made the initial break, Callum Caldwell drew the last defender before putting replacement hooker Alex Elnore over to score with Creighton converting.

Lock Matthew Cahoon powered over for Grosvenor’s fourth try on 56 minutes with McCluggage adding the conversion from a tight angle.

Davison got his second try on 63 minutes when he went over from close range following a sustained period of pressure in the Queen’s 22 with McCluggage converting.

Nichol got his second try on 67 minutes despite juggling the scoring pass but Matthew Pentland failed to convert.

Ulster Branch president Stephen Elliott presents the McCrea Cup to Grosvenor captain, Andrew Kelly, after the win over Queen's II in the final at Kingspan Stadium on Easter Monday

Grosvenor wrapped with late tries by replacement Matthew Allen and skipper Andrew Kelly with both being converted.