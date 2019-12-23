Ulster coach Dan McFarland was disappointed to see Ulster’s five game winning streak come to an end at the RDS as Leinster prevailed in a thrilling Irish derby by 54-42 to open up a 12 point cushion at the top of Conference A in the Guinness PRO14.

However McFarland praised the resilience of his much changed side which included four debutants.

“You’re never happy when you lose and you are never happy when you ship 50 points, the fact we got a bonus point considering the position we were in at half time I find pleasing,” said McFarland.

“It is great that we can get those guys on the pitch (the debutants), Jack Reagan has been working hard all year and did really well in the CelticCup and deserved an opportunity to play.

“Stewart Moore we know a lot about from the U20’s and he played with his usual fearlessness.

“I was particularly pleased Azur (Allison) came on and had a few great carries because he is a dynamic forward and when you speak to those guys before the game that is what you want to see them giving it everything.

“They are going to make mistakes and that is the bottom line put you can’t have them playing scared.”

“Ethan McIllroy last year was playing in a Schools’ Cup final and now he’s marking Rob Kearney and he certainly plays without fear, we saw some great bits of play.”

“Ethan played in the pre season game against Glasgow he scored a try and created a try with an offload, he’s a good fellow, focused, good footwork and he has a bit of pace about him and he deserved a shot.”

Ulster earned a try scoring bonus point and it was the first time they have left Dublin with anything in four years.

“We have got to be pleased with the fact that we scored six tries at the RDS and 42 points,” said McFarland.

“I don’t think there are many teams that come here and score 42 points.

“I see progress and I see progress in the four new caps and Al’s brother David (O’Connor) getting his first start.

“All five showed up well and had a good impact on the game so from that point of view there is definitely progress.”

It was no consolation to the coach that Ulster shaded the second 28-21.

“It is really only the final score that matters,” insisted McFarland.

“When they needed to play well to get on top of us they did and that was the winning of the game, however the fact that last year here and down in Munster that we couldn’t we could get a grasp on the game.

“When we put the full effort in and we did here, it is pleasing and it got us the bonus point and we deserved the bonus point which was credit to the lads out on the pitch.

“We found a away back into the game and changed the way we were playing at half time and we played some fantastic stuff in the second half,” added McFarland.