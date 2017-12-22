GUINNESS PRO14 RUGBY: Darren Cave to make 200th Ulster appearance against Connacht

Experienced internationals Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave both return to the Ulster line-up for Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 Irish derby against Connacht in Galway.

Both have found it hard to feature on a regular basis given the wealth of talent in the back division.

The backline duo are two of eight changes to the side which defeated Harlequins 52-24 in last week’s European Champions Cup.

Irish winger Trimble - who is Ulster’s most capped player - came off the bench to score the sixth and final try in the romp against the English side.

Cave (pictured) will join Trimble in the Ulster 200 club, reaching the milestone 10 years after first making his debut for the Province.

He comes into the centre where he partners Louis Ludik, one of six players retained from last week’s starting side.

Trimble starts on the wing, the spot vacated by Jacob Stockdale who starts at fullback in place of the injured Charles Piutau.

Peter Nelson starts at outhalf with Charles Leali’ifano on holiday.

Up front, John Andrew starts at hooker in the absence of injured Irish duo Rory Best and Rob Herring, which provides Adam McBurney with another chance to see some front line action off the bench.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, Louis Ludik, Darren Cave, Andrew Trimble, Peter Nelson, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, John Andrew, Wiehahn Herbst, Matthew Dalton, Robbie Diack, Iain Henderson (Capt), Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney,

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Schalk van der Merwe, Ross Kane, Matthew Rea, Clive Ross, Paul Marshall, Johnny McPhillips, Rob Lyttle.