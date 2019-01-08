Hamstring issue means more injury misery for Ulster prop Kyle McCall

Ulster prop Kyle McCall cannot cut a decent break this season.

Having just returned from a pre-season injury elbow to return to playing against Leinster last Saturday night in the PRO14 he was carried from the field after 48 minutes.

The big screen in the RDS replayed the clear out at a ruck which saw McCall’s left leg twist awkwardly.

He was carried off by two of the Ulster medical team before the medical cart took him on.

Yesterday, Ulster Rugby confirmed the Ballynahinch man had suffered a ‘significant’ hamstring injury and he was due to see a surgeon later this week ‘for futher opinion.’

It would be envisaged McCall would be out for a considerable period of time.

Saturday night was his first start in nearly a year and head coach Dan McFarland shared in the player’s anguish.

“ I feel so sorry for Kyle, he was so desperate to start that game,” said McFarland.

“He was out for a long time, the beginning of the season just when he was hungry to fight for his place in that loose head position, really competitive position for us, and then to suffer that is a real body blow.”

Angus Kernohan is set to be out until mid-February with a hamstring strain.

Michael Lowry sustained a concussion in the match at the RDS and will follow the return to play protocols.