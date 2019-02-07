Harry Doyle hoping City of Armagh can win successive First Trust Senior Cups when they meet Ballymena in final

City of Armagh historically won the First Trust Ulster Senior Cup last season for the first time when they defeated Ballymena in the final.

The holders are back at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm kick-off) for a repeat of last year's showpiece with the Braidmen.

Scrumhalf Harry Doyle said last year's 17-13 success was a dream come true for the club, but to do it back-to-back would be amazing.

Watch Doyle look ahead to the blue riband event of senior domestic rugby in Ulster with sports editor Richard Mulligan.