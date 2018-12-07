Henry Speight: Mixed emotions for Australian as time with Ulster draws to a close

Henry Speight's short term contract with Ulster will end when he played in Galway against Connacht in the Guinness PRO14 at the end of December.

Brought in as backline cover from the Brumbies, Speigth reflected genuine sadness at having to leave Ulster and not being a able to continue their European Cup quest following the games against Scarlets over the next two weeks - it will be his European debut on Friday night against Scarlets in Wales.

But he reflected the humorous side of his personality as well as he discussed returning home over the New Year period.

