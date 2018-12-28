Henry Speight relishing Sportsground visit in final Ulster appearance

Henry Speight may just get lucky in Galway on Friday night when he makes his last appearance for Ulster before returning to Australia.

The Brumbies utility back’s short-term contract ends after the Guinness PRO14 Irish derby between Connacht and Ulster in the Sportsground on Friday night (7:35pm).

The weather forecast is “fair” and it means Speight’s first Sportsground encounter in the Winter will be kinder than some have experienced even in the Spring and Autumn seasons.

Speight joked as he looked ahead to the game admitting he did not know much about the Galway venue, but that it was “bloddy horrible” a few weeks ago!

“I heard that from the Connacht boys I know there,” he smiled.

“I have a few mates who are playing for Connacht and I know the coach for Connacht, there is a bit of familiarity with the faces there. The reception at the grounds will probably be as hostile as they can be at times.

“Their record is probably just as good as ours in the past month and we cannot switch off over Christmas week. If we do, we can get a hard time there.

“ It is a big test and it is going to be a big ask for this whole squad not just the 23. We can take a lot of learnings from the Munster game, it was not the best of game from our standards, but to come away with a win at home is pretty pleasing.

“It was a bit emotional leading into last week’s game, it being my last home game.

“I simply want to perform well and help the team again this week in my last game for them,” he added.

Speight had been on Connacht coach Andy Friend’s radar for a long time.

It was a meeting at Auckland airport that convinced Speight to sign for Friend’s Brumbies in 2011 and the Connacht coach has warned that his former player is worth watching.

“He is one hell of an athlete. He is very quick and very powerful and sees the game really well,” said Friend.

“What I loved when watching him against Scarlets was when (Iain) Henderson scores that second try. Who’s up his backside pushing him over the line: Henry Speight.”