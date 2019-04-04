High-flying Queen’s on verge of AIL Division 2B play-offs

Five consecutive bonus point wins have put Queen’s on the verge of reaching the Division 2A play-offs.

The students need two points from their remaining two games to reach the post season but face league champions Highfield at the Dub on Saturday and team manager Chris Moore is expecting a free-flowing game.

“We are one of the few teams that beats Highfield down there and then they come up to us and always get points out of us,” he said.

“We have had some good battles with Highfield and they are not your typical Munster side, they like to play a bit of rugby.

“They have a big strong pack but they like to take it to the edge. The weather is meant to be good so it should be a really entertaining game, so if people want to see two top sides playing a good brand of rugby the Dub is the place to be on Saturday.”

Moore continued: “It’s the first time in a long time that we have put ourselves in this position. Normally at this time of the year we’re mid-table and we’re just clicking the fixtures off, but to be fair to the boys six bonus point wins out of seven since Christmas - they really have worked hard and we are getting the rewards.

“But it is not done yet we still have to play Highfield who are top of the league and we need to secure two points out of the last two games.

“They are a formidable side and have won the league by righ. They have been the top side. Then we have to go away to Old Crescent, nothing is easy but we have put ourselves in a good position.

“It’s credit to the coaches, ‘Suff’ (Derek Suffern) and DJ Creighton, have done a great job; Peter Weir and Colin Hamilton, Michael Kelly and Paddy Elliott - they have got the twos and threes training and they are putting pressure on the teams above them.”

Queen’s have no major injuries going into the game.