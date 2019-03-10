Iain Henderson: Early reaction from the Ireland lock following bonus point win over France

Ireland dominated France to secure a 26-14 win and keep their Six Nations Championship title defence still a possiblity.

Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Jack Conan and Keith Earls scored tries for the Irish, with Sexton converting three.

France scored two late tries to take the bad look of the scoreline, although they were never in the game until the last 10 minutes.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson said: "We had prepped all week about what we thought France would do and it came off for us after a great start to the game.

"Coming back into the side and being able to rectify a few things that happened against England was a massive incentive for the boys and it paid off.

"There is always pressure playing international rugby, the start to the championship wasn't ideal but we'll keep building into next week.

"We have seen what Wales can do and we will have to put in an 80 minute performance rather than a 50 or 60 minute performance like today."