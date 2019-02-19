Iain Henderson escapes suspension and could face Italy in Six Nations

Iain Henderson has escaped suspension and can play for Ireland in Sunday’s Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.

Henderson was cited for dangerous play for a tackle during Saturday’s Pro14 win over the Ospreys but a disciplinary panel agreed on Tuesday an act of foul play did happen, but that it merited a yellow card.

Henderson was named in the 34-man Ireland squad on Tuesday after missing the first two Six Nations games through injury.

Ireland squad (v Italy): Forwards - Best (capt), Beirne, Conan, Cronin, Dillane, Furlong, Healy, Henderson, Kilcoyne, J McGrath, Murphy, O’Brien, O’Mahony, Roux, James Ryan, John Ryan, Scannell, van der Flier; Backs - Aki, Blade, Byrne, Carbery, Carty, Conway, Cooney, Earls, Chris Farrell, Tom Farrell, Henshaw, Kearney, Larmour, Murray, Sexton, Stockdale.