John Cooney marked his return from international duty by kicking 11 points in Ulster’s 16-12 PRO14 victory over Cardiff Blues in Belfast.

All the tries came in the opening half with the Blues - who have not won in Belfast since 2010 - getting both Matthew Morgan and Kris Dacey over the line with Ulster’s sole touchdown coming from lock Kieran Treadwell.

The only scores in the second half came from two Cooney penalties.