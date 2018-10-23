IN PICTURES: Larne hit half ton against Antrim Grammar

Larne Grammar got back to winning ways when they defeated Antrim Grammar 50-14.

Larne scored eight tries with Steven Dickey capping a fine personal performance with a hat-trick, Jason Ward scoring two and Andrew Herron, Jack Lough and Calum Adair scoring one each. Euan Glenn was successful with five of his conversion kicks.

Antrim displayed great commitment throughout the game and got some reward for their endeavours when Callum McComb and Adam Carville ran in for tries both of which were converted by Hull.

Dalriada School were comprehensive 59-0 winners over Larne Grammar in a midweek fixture.

Peter Wright scored two tries for Dalriada with Paddy Steele, Cameron McIlroy, Paddy Carson, Philip Ervine, Peter McConaghie and Aaron Gervais each scoring one try.

James McCormick was successful with seven conversions. Grosvenor Grammar defeated Carrickfergus Grammar 36-15. The first half was evenly contested with the scoreboard reading 10-10 at the break. Daniel Curley scored a try, a conversion and a penalty Carrickfergus.

The Grosvenor points came from a Josh Patterson try was converted by Adam Moore, who also goaled a penalty. Grosvenor scored 26 points in the second half with Liam Kaprigiannis-Green scoring an unconverted try for the Carrick visitors.

Josh Malcolm, Harry Graham, Josh Patterson and Moore scored tries for Grosvenor with Moore converting three.

Ballyclare High hosted St Gerard’s School and Wesley College in an U16 Blitz which was staged at Ballyclare RFC.

In a competitive set of 30 minute games Ballyclare defeated Wesley College by 21-14, St Gerard’s School defeated Wesley College by 17-7 and then went to record a 19-14 win against the hosts.

Belfast High played Friends’ School, Lisburn in a game the Lisburn boys won 40-15. Friends’ had built up a 21-10 lead by the break through tries from Ben Topping, David Scott and Ethan Terris, all three of which were converted by Reece Malone. Belfast High’s points came through a try from Jack Ferguson as well as a conversion and penalty from Aaron Douglas.

Friends’ scored three more tries in the second half with Topping touching down for his second. Malone and Stuart Patterson each scored one with Malone adding two conversions.

The Belfast team scored an unconverted try late in the second half.