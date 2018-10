There was disappointment for Ulster in their European Rugby Champions Cup pool game against Racing 92 as they were beaten 44-12 in Paris.

Tries from Teddy Iribaren, Wenceslas Lauret, Juan Imhoff, Teddy Thomas and Simon Zebo plus 18 points from the boot of Finn Russell secured victory for the hosts.

Ulster scored two tries of their own courtesy of David Shanahan and Jacob Stockdale, with Billy Burns converting one.