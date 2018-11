Ulster flanker Chris Henry has announced his retirement from rugby union at the age of 34.

Henry played 184 times for Ulster and made his final appearance against the Scarlets in September.

Henry made his Ireland debut against Australia in June 2010 and went on to earn 24 caps.

He is the third Ulster forward to announce his retirement in recent weeks, following the news that both Peter Browne and Jean Deysel were quitting the game.