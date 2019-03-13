Ireland arguably best team in the world insists Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde

Robin McBryde believes that Wales will face "arguably the best side in world rugby" when they go for Guinness Six Nations title and Grand Slam glory on Saturday.

Ireland stand between Wales and them achieving a third Six Nations clean sweep of head coach Warren Gatland's reign.

It is Gatland's final Six Nations game before he steps down from his Wales post after the World Cup later this year.

Ireland can still win the championship, while England - who host Scotland at Twickenham this weekend - are also in the title mix.

But unbeaten tournament leaders Wales occupy pole position, knowing that a win at the Principality Stadium will be enough to land European rugby's biggest double prize.

"We know it will be a big test for us," Wales assistant coach McBryde said.

"We have put ourselves in a great position, and it's a chance in a lifetime for some of these boys, and that is not lost on anybody.

"We are facing arguably the best side in world rugby to do that on the weekend. It would be no mean feat in the Six Nations, and games can be decided on small margins and decisions.

"We have done exceptionally well to put us in this position, but it won't mean anything if we don't finish the job on the weekend.

"New Zealand have not played for a while, but I would say they (Ireland) are the team to beat at the moment.

"The (Wales and Ireland) players are familiar with each other, having been on numerous British and Irish Lions tours together.

"With that familiarity there is a respect for each other, and it brings an extra edge. It is a lot more personal when you want to beat the guy you know, and that will be the case on Saturday.

"There will be a lot of personal battles and scores to settle, and hopefully we will have some rugby being played as well.

"Both teams are used to playing on the big stage when something is at stake, and once you have tasted success you know there is no secret formula to it."