Ireland clinch Six Nations U20 crown with win over France

Ireland U20s will go to Wales next weekend seeking a Six Nations Championship Grand Slam having secured the title with a 31-29 win over France on Friday night in Cork.

A brace of tries from Corkman Josh Wycherley helped Ireland to an exciting success.

With Wales losing away to Scotland Ireland have clinched the championship for the first time in nine years.

World champions France needed a win to give themselves a chance of taking the title from the previously unbeaten Irish - sitting four points behind them in the group.

But, in spite of a late rally from the young Les Bleus, Ireland held out for a memorable victory.