Ireland fell the All Blacks

Jacob Stockdale’s 12th try in 14 Tests put Ireland on top of the world in everything but the rankings as Joe Schmidt’s men defeated New Zealand 16-9 in Dublin.

Ulster powerhouse Stockdale’s stunningly-crafted score helped Ireland register just their second win over New Zealand, backing up the 40-29 triumph from 2016 in Chicago.

New Zealand will retain their world number one status despite losing to second-ranked Ireland - but All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen insisted before this clash that the winner would swipe the global bragging rights. By that logic, Ireland have earned the right to call themselves the world’s best.

And after passing this unremitting challenge against the back-to-back world champions, few could argue if they do.