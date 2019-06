Ireland U20s finished eighth at the World Championships after losing 40-17 to New Zealand in the 7/8th place play-off in Argentina on Saturday.

Noel McNamara’s side endured a nightmarish start in Rosario, conceding four tries in the opening 20 minutes as New Zealand went 26-0 up.

Ireland face the haka

Ireland roared back as Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Ryan Baird crossed to breathe life into to contest.

However two late New Zealand tries squashed Irish hopes of a comeback.