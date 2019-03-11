Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt discusses missed Irish chances and late French tries

Ireland secured a vital bonus point win in a 26-14 success over France in the penultimate round of this year's Six Nations Championship.

It leaves Ireland in third place a point behind England and two points behind Wales, who they face next week in Cardiff.

Ireland still have a chance to retain the title they won last year, but need to beat the Welsh and hope Scotland can beat England in Twickenham.

While head coach Joe Schmidt was delighted with his team's overall performance in the win, he was disappointed to see France score two late tries in the closing minutes and he reflected on missed chance Ireland also had during the game.