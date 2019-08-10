Ireland hopeful Joey Carbery has avoided serious injury in Italian win

Ireland remain hopeful outhalf Joey Carbery has avoided a serious ankle injury during the 29-10 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Munster flyhalf suffered the lower leg issue nine minutes into the second half having been the main conductor of operations for the Irish in what was a satisfying win over the Italians in the first of four World Cup warm-up games.

Head coach Joe Schmidt confirmed Carbery avoided a fracture and was optimistic on him being fit for the World Cup in Japan next month.

If further assessments can confirm there are no lasting effects it will be a relief for Ireland who are waiting on first choice outhalf Jonny Sexton to recover from a thumb sprain - although Schmidt did confirm the Leinster star could have been available for the Italian game.

On Carbery, Schmidt said: "There's no fracture, it's a bit puffy on the inside of his left ankle.

"We'll give it 24 to 48 hours for the swelling to go down.

"He's been cleared of a fracture so that's the good news on Joey.

"We don't have anyone else who's a major concern.

"We're hopefully relatively unscathed but Joey it will take 24 to 48 hours to know for sure."

Schmidt confirmed Sexton will be available for the next warm-up clash, against England at Twickenham on Saturday, August 24.

"Johnny probably could have played this weekend," said Schmidt.

"He trained in the week and was going pretty hard I'm told."