Ireland make four changes for Six Nations clash against Italy

Ireland have made four changes their side for Sunday’s Six Nations game in Italy.

The changes see Ulster’s Rory Best being rested so Sean Cronin takes over as hooker and Dave Kilcoyne starts at loose-head prop.

Lock Ultan Dillane is given a first start in the competition, while Jordi Murphy comes into the back row while Iain Henderson returns to the bench.

Cian Healy, James Ryan and Jack Conan are rested as coach Joe Schmidt tests his squad depth before the World Cup later this year.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Kilcoyne, Cronin, Furlong, Dillane, Roux, O’Mahony (capt), O’Brien, Murphy.

Replacements: N Scannell, J McGrath, John Ryan, Henderson, van der Flier, Cooney, Carty, Conway.

Italy: Hayward; Padovani, Campagnaro, Morisi, Esposito; Allan, Tebaldi; Lovotti, Ghiraldini (capt), Ferari, Russa, Budd, Tuivaiti, Mbanda, Steyn.

Replacements: Bigi, Traore, Pasquali, Sisi, Zanni, Palazzini, McKinley, Castello.