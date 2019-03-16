Ireland player ratings against Wales

Ireland's Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls during the anthems
Ireland's Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls during the anthems

Ireland player ratings v Wales

Rob Kearney: Unable to make anything. Helpless as to what happened in front of him: 6

Keith Earls: Looked dangerous fleetingly, but another largely absolved of blame for the shambles elsewhere: 6

Garry Ringrose: Dominated from start to finish by Jonathan Davies, a day to forget: 4

Bundee Aki: The expected battering ram was shut down at source and that blunted Ireland’s attack: 4

Jacob Stockdale: One good burst aside, this was a very quiet day from the Ulster flyer: 5

Johnny Sexton: Probably his worst game of rugby, ever, at any level. Simply unable to get anything right: 3

Conor Murray: Still yet to regain form after his neck injury. His continued struggles are now a genuine World Cup concern: 3

Cian Healy: Battered in both tight and loose, unusual and surprisingly low-key performance: 4

Rory Best: The skipper simply could not get anything going, a horrible way for him to end his glittering Six Nations career: 5

Tadhg Furlong: Another man bested in every department, and another surprising turn of events: 3

Tadhg Beirne: One good turnover aside this was a very quiet day from the much-vaunted Munster man: 3

James Ryan: Had no answers to Wales all-round supremacy, totally beaten in every aspect by Alun Wyn Jones: 3

Peter O’Mahony Another day to forget for the usually gritty back-row forward: 4

Sean O’Brien: So far off his expected pace that his World Cup place could now be in genuine jeopardy: 3

CJ Stander: Stopped at the gainline all day long, and he looked as surprised as anyone else about it: 3

Replacements: Jordan Larmour crossed late on, but the game was well gone by then: 5