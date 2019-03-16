Ireland player ratings against Wales

Ireland player ratings v Wales

Rob Kearney: Unable to make anything. Helpless as to what happened in front of him: 6

Keith Earls: Looked dangerous fleetingly, but another largely absolved of blame for the shambles elsewhere: 6

Garry Ringrose: Dominated from start to finish by Jonathan Davies, a day to forget: 4

Bundee Aki: The expected battering ram was shut down at source and that blunted Ireland’s attack: 4

Jacob Stockdale: One good burst aside, this was a very quiet day from the Ulster flyer: 5

Johnny Sexton: Probably his worst game of rugby, ever, at any level. Simply unable to get anything right: 3

Conor Murray: Still yet to regain form after his neck injury. His continued struggles are now a genuine World Cup concern: 3

Cian Healy: Battered in both tight and loose, unusual and surprisingly low-key performance: 4

Rory Best: The skipper simply could not get anything going, a horrible way for him to end his glittering Six Nations career: 5

Tadhg Furlong: Another man bested in every department, and another surprising turn of events: 3

Tadhg Beirne: One good turnover aside this was a very quiet day from the much-vaunted Munster man: 3

James Ryan: Had no answers to Wales all-round supremacy, totally beaten in every aspect by Alun Wyn Jones: 3

Peter O’Mahony Another day to forget for the usually gritty back-row forward: 4

Sean O’Brien: So far off his expected pace that his World Cup place could now be in genuine jeopardy: 3

CJ Stander: Stopped at the gainline all day long, and he looked as surprised as anyone else about it: 3

Replacements: Jordan Larmour crossed late on, but the game was well gone by then: 5