Ireland player ratings v Italy in Six Nations game in Rome

Here are the Ireland player ratings after the 26-16 bonus point win over Italy
ROB KEARNEY: Lucky to avoid a yellow card for a body check on Tito Tebaldi but solid otherwise: 7
KEITH EARLS: Industrious performance and came close to a stunning score: 8
CHRIS FARRELL: Battled away all afternoon but unable to cut loose: 7
BUNDEE AKI: Had his day cut short by a head injury: 6
JACOB STOCKDALE: Took his try well but had few chances to get motoring: 7
JOHNNY SEXTON: Not vintage by his standards, but still good enough: 7
CONOR MURRAY: Started poorly but improved as the game wore on: 7
DAVE KILCOYNE: Solid in all aspects on his first Six Nations start: 7
SEAN CRONIN: Struggled at the lineout and failed to apply the pressure to rested captain Rory Best that boss Joe Schmidt wanted: 6
TADHG FURLONG: Excellent in the scrum and put himself about in the loose: 7
ULTAN DILLANE: A solid effort but the Connacht man could not find the platform to excel: 6
QUINN ROUX: Struggled at times in the lineout but took his try well and was physical around the park: 6
PETER O'MAHONY (Cap): Led from the front with a tireless showing as Ireland turned this game around: 8
SEAN O'BRIEN: Another gritty effort but gave away too many penalties: 7
JORDI MURPHY: Solid showing but could not cut loose with ball in hand: 6
REPLACEMENTS: Niall Scannell showed up well and Andrew Conway fared solidly slotting in after Aki's injury: 7.