Ireland player ratings v Italy in Six Nations game in Rome

Here are the Ireland player ratings after the 26-16 bonus point win over Italy

ROB KEARNEY: Lucky to avoid a yellow card for a body check on Tito Tebaldi but solid otherwise: 7

KEITH EARLS: Industrious performance and came close to a stunning score: 8

CHRIS FARRELL: Battled away all afternoon but unable to cut loose: 7

BUNDEE AKI: Had his day cut short by a head injury: 6

JACOB STOCKDALE: Took his try well but had few chances to get motoring: 7

JOHNNY SEXTON: Not vintage by his standards, but still good enough: 7

CONOR MURRAY: Started poorly but improved as the game wore on: 7

DAVE KILCOYNE: Solid in all aspects on his first Six Nations start: 7

SEAN CRONIN: Struggled at the lineout and failed to apply the pressure to rested captain Rory Best that boss Joe Schmidt wanted: 6

TADHG FURLONG: Excellent in the scrum and put himself about in the loose: 7

ULTAN DILLANE: A solid effort but the Connacht man could not find the platform to excel: 6

QUINN ROUX: Struggled at times in the lineout but took his try well and was physical around the park: 6

PETER O'MAHONY (Cap): Led from the front with a tireless showing as Ireland turned this game around: 8

SEAN O'BRIEN: Another gritty effort but gave away too many penalties: 7

JORDI MURPHY: Solid showing but could not cut loose with ball in hand: 6

REPLACEMENTS: Niall Scannell showed up well and Andrew Conway fared solidly slotting in after Aki's injury: 7.