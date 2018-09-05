Ireland’s 2019 World Cup warm-up fixtures announced

Ireland’s warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan have been confirmed.

Joe Schmidt’s side will take on Six Nations rivals Wales, England and Italy, beginning with a game against Italy on August 10 in Dublin next summer before facing England at Twickenham a fortnight later.

Ireland will then play Wales twice in quick succession in Wales and then Dublin, completing their preparations for the tournament.

The first test for the Irish in the World Cup campaign will be a clash with Scotland on September 22 2019.

The 2018 Grand Slam winners are joined in Group A by hosts Japan, alongside Russia and Samoa.

A memorable year for Ireland included a famous 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia and Schmidt will be hoping his players will be able to maintain their superb run of form through the current season and into the World Cup next year.

Ireland have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the competition, with Argentina knocking them out in Cardiff in 2015 after a 43-20 defeat.

Ireland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium - Saturday, 10 August

England v Ireland, Twickenham - Saturday, 24 August

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium - Saturday, 31 August

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium - Saturday, 7 September