Ireland v France: Ireland player ratings against the French

Ireland player ratings following the win over France in Dublin
15 JORDAN LARMOUR: Struggled positionally as late stand-in for Rob Kearney but was never truly tested on the back foot: 6/10
14 KEITH EARLS: Bagged another stunning try and produced a composed performance on a fine Irish afternoon: 8
13 GARRY RINGROSE: The classy centre proved his worth to Ireland's cause with a sumptuous performance: 8
12 BUNDEE AKI: Another bruising showing from the Connacht battering-ram: 7
11 JACOB STOCKDALE: Unable to cut loose as in recent matches but no mistakes either: 6
10 JOHNNY SEXTON: Bagged a try and ran the show as Ireland finally clicked in this calendar year: 8
9 CONOR MURRAY: Still finding his full rhythm but this was a marked improvement: 7
1 CIAN HEALY: Bullish showing from the Leinster star who was unlucky not to bag a try: 7
2 RORY BEST (CAPT): Led from the front with his early try in what will prove his Six Nations swansong in Dublin: 8
3 TADHG FURLONG: Locked out the scrum in style and put in some punishing hits: 8
4 JAMES RYAN: Got through a huge amount of work as Ireland battered France up front: 8
5 IAIN HENDERSON: Back to form for the fit-again Ulster start: 8
6 PETER O'MAHONY: A gritty performance from one of the heartbeats of this team: 8
7 JOSH VAN DER FLIER: Put himself about until injury cut short his afternoon: 7
8 CJ STANDER: The Munster wrecking-ball was on a one-man mission to subdue the French and was back to his best: 9
REPLACEMENTS: Ireland emptied the bench ahead of the hour mark with the bonus-point win already in the bag, and the tempo dropped off notably: 6/10.