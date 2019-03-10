Ireland v France: Ireland player ratings against the French

Ireland player ratings following the win over France in Dublin

15 JORDAN LARMOUR: Struggled positionally as late stand-in for Rob Kearney but was never truly tested on the back foot: 6/10

14 KEITH EARLS: Bagged another stunning try and produced a composed performance on a fine Irish afternoon: 8

13 GARRY RINGROSE: The classy centre proved his worth to Ireland's cause with a sumptuous performance: 8

12 BUNDEE AKI: Another bruising showing from the Connacht battering-ram: 7

11 JACOB STOCKDALE: Unable to cut loose as in recent matches but no mistakes either: 6

10 JOHNNY SEXTON: Bagged a try and ran the show as Ireland finally clicked in this calendar year: 8

9 CONOR MURRAY: Still finding his full rhythm but this was a marked improvement: 7

1 CIAN HEALY: Bullish showing from the Leinster star who was unlucky not to bag a try: 7

2 RORY BEST (CAPT): Led from the front with his early try in what will prove his Six Nations swansong in Dublin: 8

3 TADHG FURLONG: Locked out the scrum in style and put in some punishing hits: 8

4 JAMES RYAN: Got through a huge amount of work as Ireland battered France up front: 8

5 IAIN HENDERSON: Back to form for the fit-again Ulster start: 8

6 PETER O'MAHONY: A gritty performance from one of the heartbeats of this team: 8

7 JOSH VAN DER FLIER: Put himself about until injury cut short his afternoon: 7

8 CJ STANDER: The Munster wrecking-ball was on a one-man mission to subdue the French and was back to his best: 9

REPLACEMENTS: Ireland emptied the bench ahead of the hour mark with the bonus-point win already in the bag, and the tempo dropped off notably: 6/10.