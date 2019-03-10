Ireland v France: Six Nations latest from Dublin's Aviva Stadium

IRELAND 14 FRANCE 0 (31 mins)

Ireland suffered a late injury blow before their Guinness Six Nations clash with France, with full-back Rob Kearney withdrawn due to an unspecified problem.

The 32-year-old British and Irish Lion was replaced by Jordan Larmour in Ireland's starting XV, with Munster's Andrew Conway stepping onto the bench.

Ireland had recalled all their big guns to host Les Bleus, with skipper Rory Best winning his 116th cap.

Kearney's injury issue was confirmed as a calf complaint, with Larmour primed for just his third Test start.

Leinster's 21-year-old flyer Larmour offers plenty of pace in attack but his biggest challenge would be to offer the same defensive stability as Kearney.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt told ITV: "Rob’s [Kearney] calf tightened up yesterday and we just felt it wasn’t a risk we had to take.

On Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton's form: "There are some other people who help run the team but they are the hub, and most things run through them with the positions they play. They have both had interrupted game time so it has been difficult for them."

"With the gap weeks in the Six Nations, some of them haven’t payed together for four weeks so we have tried to create some areas in training to help give us some patterns."

For head coach Schmidt and captain Best, this was set to be their last Six Nations match in Dublin as well as their last competitive games at the Aviva Stadium.

Best had announced on Tuesday that he believed the World Cup later this year would be mark the end of his playing career.

On his final Six Nations home game in charge, Schmidt said "The last six years have gone really quick but it has been a heck of a ride."

France kicked off, testing Larmour early, but the fullback popped a great ball into the corner and from there the opening score was to come within two minutes.

A penalty to touch - after Sexton's crossfield kick to Earls was brought back for a penalty - and from the driving maul it was captain Best who broke from the side and touched down with his left hand in the corner.

Sexton superbly delivered the extras from the touchline.

The French tested Larmour again with a crossfield kick from Huget and the fullback was beaten, but fortunately Penaud knocked on and although Ramos went clear, the TMO review showed the knock-on from the winger.

After 11 minutes Ireland came at the French in droves. There were probably two opportunities for ball to be delivered to Jacob Stockdale on the wing and certain tries, but Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour both opted to go themselves, the latter being turned over.

But the TMO was brought in when, at the back of a French ruck, prop Cian Healy came in to get a hand to the ball on the tryline. However, it was deemed the ball had gone forward initailly.

The Irish dominance continued, Sexton popped another penalty into touch, the long throw to the back was secured and Ireland put the rolling maul on once again. Lauret came in from the side and the resulting penalty was again put to touch. This time the lineout was overthrown and a surprised Sexton was unable to gather the ball - if he had a try was almost certain.

The pressure eventually told, another lineout and driving maul, but this time when the ball was moved a lovely move between Ringrose and Sexton saw the latter race over for the try close to the posts and his conversion doubled the Irish lead.

DUBLIN LINE-UPS

Ireland: Larmour, Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (c), Furlong, Henderson, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Scannell, Kilcoyne, Ryan, Dillane, Conan (van der Flier 24), Cooney, Carty, Conway

France: Ramos, Penaud, Bastareaud, Fickou, Huget; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado (c), Bamba, Vahaamahina, Lambey, Lauret, Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Chat, Falgoux (Lambey 16), Aldegheri (Bamba 12 blood), Willemse, Alldritt (Lauret 10), Serin, Belleau, Medard.