Italy v Ireland: Bonus point victory for Ireland in Rome to keep Six Nations Championship hopes alive

Italy 16 Ireland 26

A scruffy Ireland performance was enough to secure a try scoring bonus point win in Rome on Sunday and stay in the hunt for the Six Nations Championship.

First half tries from Quinn Roux and Jacob Stcokdale looked to have the men in green on their way, before the Italians decided to write their own script and scored two tries of their own and help them into a 16-12 interval lead.

But, in spite of at time spluttering through the second half, Keith Earls and Conor Murray's tries were enough to secure the win and that much needed bonus point.

Ireland entertain France in Dublin on March 10 and victory there could still lead to a Six Nations title showdown against Wales in Cardiff on March 16.

Sean Cronin made his full Guinness Six Nations debut aged 32 as Ireland faced Italy in Rome.

Italy's Edoardo Padovani scores a try

Peter O'Mahony captained Ireland in the absence of the rested regular skipper Rory Best, with Jordi Murphy slotting into the back-row at number eight.

Connacht's Jack Carty could make his Ireland debut off the bench, with Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton pairing up at half-back for the 50th time.

Maxime Mbanda started in an Italian back-row shorn of injured captain Sergio Parisse and the ill Sebastian Negri.

It did not take Ireland long to assert their dominance in Rome. Joe Schmidt's side were camped in the hosts half and made their pressure pay after 11 minutes.

Jacob Stockdale scores a try for Ireland against Italy

Quinn Roux forced his way over the Italy line from close range to score his first international try, with Johnny Sexton adding the conversion to give Ireland a 7-0 lead.

Sean O'Brien played the ball offside to hand Tommaso Allan a first shot at goal, but the Italy fly-half dragged his penalty effort wide.

O'Brien was quickly pinged again, this time for killing the ball at a ruck.

And Allan made no mistake with his second penalty shot, cutting Ireland's lead to 7-3.

Jacob Stockdale scored almost straight from kick-off however, with Italy bungling the restart and the Ulster wing flying home for a simple finish.

Sexton missed the testing conversion, for Ireland to lead 12-3, which was quick cut back to 12-6 by another Allan penalty.

Tebaldi's fine turnover penalty put Italy back on the front foot and Conor O'Shea's men eventually forced a breakthrough.

Ireland overthrew another lineout and Italy raced back onto the attack, with Edoardo Padovani supplying the easy finish after Allan's wide ball over the top.

Allan missed the conversion though, leaving Ireland leading 12-11.

Centre Luca Morisi sniped over to put Italy in front after Tebaldi stole the ball at a ruck deep in his own 22 and set in motion a field-length break.

Allan missed the conversion, but Italy led 16-12 and carried that advantage into the break.

Hooker Cronin was replaced inside 50 minutes with Niall Scannell brought into the fray.

Ireland pressed with purpose and Keith Earls stepped in to wrestle back the lead, vindicating Murray's quick-tap penalty.

Murray slotted the conversion, with Sexton appearing to be hindered by a minor leg complaint, for Ireland to lead 19-16.

Ireland went hunting the bonus-point score, but Murray had the ball knocked out of his hand after a penalty lineout, and Italy cleared.

Ireland extended their lead in the 67th minute. A powerful drive from a lineout resulted in Murray breaking from the pack and stretching to seal the try.

The scrum-half also knocked over the conversion to settle Irish nerves and take the lead to ten points at 26-16.

In the third minute of added on time, Italy opted for the posts with a penalty to salvage a bonus point, but that was missed.