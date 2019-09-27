Jack McGrath excited by new challenge at Ulster

British and Irish Lions prop Jack McGrath will make his Ulster debut against the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium tonight in the Pro14 season opener.

The loose head is the latest Leinster product to leave Dublin and head north.

McGrath has swapped the successes of the RDS club, where he won three European Cups, a Challenge Cup and three domestic titles, to come to a side hunting their first bit of silverware since 2006.

“It was difficult to leave but for me it was the challenge of coming to a place that wants to be constantly striving for trophies,” he said.

“I believe Ulster are going to be doing that from this season onwards.

“The quality of players and quality of coaching staff that is here at the moment and you saw last year that they weren’t a million miles away.

“Sometimes you have to get very close to winning a trophy before you actually win one.

“So the improvement from last year compared to seasons past was massive and it’s building.

“We have recruited well so I think it’s going to be a good season.

“I am lucky enough to have been involved in some special days with rugby teams and that definitely helps, because you can let guys know that they’re not a million miles away from actually doing it.

“There’s a lot of young guys and a lot of fearlessness in the squad going forward, but there’s also a few older lads who can keep their feet on the ground.”

McGrath admitted Dan McFarland’s vision for Ulster was a huge factor in him switching provinces.

“I spoke to Dan, we met and what he put on the table for me definitely helped my decision coming up here.

“The ideas that he had going forward and what I could bring to the squad and what other guys that were coming could bring to the squad.

“It was the opportunity of a new challenge, having been in Leinster for so long.

“Stepping outside your comfort zone is good for growth and for me, at this particular time in my career, I thought I would grab it with both hands.

“I am relishing every opportunity I get because it’s a top quality set-up, and everything around it is great.”

McGrath was disappointed not to make Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad, but he is hoping to put that disappointment behind him and rediscover the form that saw him start all three Lions test in New Zealand two years ago.

“Obviously it’s not a great phone call to get from Joe,” he admitted.

“I was obviously upset for a couple of days but I tried to step back and take the positives from it.

“The opportunity to go to a new club and hit the ground running and hopefully play a lot of games at the start of the season because I hadn’t played a lot last season which was just frustrating.

“So for me I just needed to get back playing rugby.

“It’s a blessing in disguise not getting picked, even though it is pretty painful, but I am taking the postives from it to come up here and get stuck in.”

Other new signings Matt Faddes starts at full back while Sam Carter is in the second row, James Hume comes into the midfield as Stuart McCloskey missing the game due to injury.