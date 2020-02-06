Jacob Stockdale signs new three-year IRFU contract

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a three-year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Stockdale made his Ireland debut in 2017 and has scored 16 tries in 26 Test match appearances, including seven during the Grand Slam-winning campaign in 2018.

"I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract," the 23-year-old said. "I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments.

"Things have been going really well at Ulster and there are exciting things happening in the Ireland set-up and the IRFU High Performance Centre is world class.

"I look forward to performing on the field for both Ulster and Ireland."

After making his Ulster debut in January 2016, Stockdale has gone on to make 63 appearances and scored 27 tries.