Jacob Stockdale starts for Ireland against Italy in Chicago

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale has been named in the Ireland team that will take on Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

Ulster’s Jordi Murphy, John Cooney and Will Addison are named on the bench for the clash.

Rhys Ruddock captain’s the side having previously worn the armband for the duration of the 2017 Summer Tour of the USA and Japan. He is joined in the backrow by Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

The second row contains Tadhg Beirne and Quinn Roux with Andrew Porter and Jack McGrath packing down either side of Niall Scannell in the front row.

Luke McGrath and Joey Carbery are named as the half-back combination with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose at inside and outside centre respectively. Jordon Larmour starts at fullback with Andrew Conway and Stockdale on the wings.