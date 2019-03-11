Joe Schmidt gives an Ireland injury update following the French win

Ireland head coach expects fullback Rob Kearney to be fit in time to face Wales on Saturday in the final round of the Six Nations Championship

Kearney pulled out of Sunday's France clash at the last minute with a calf injury, but Schmidt expects the Leinster full-back to be fit to face Wales.

Robbie Henshaw is unlikely to recover from his dead leg in time however, leaving Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose the favourites to start in Cardiff.

"I think Rob Kearney will be a really good chance, he just had calf tightness yesterday," said Schmidt.

"So I'd be surprised if Rob wasn't training on Tuesday, or Wednesday, depending on when we next train. That will depend how the recovery goes, tomorrow and Tuesday.

"Robbie Henshaw would be less of a chance. Robbie is recovering but it's slower than expected.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt

"That dead leg has just unfortunately lingered. It's a long, long time ago since I played but I had one.

"And in some situations it's almost impossible to get rid of it fast. You just have to let it recover in its own time."

France captain Guilhem Guirado admitted Les Bleus paid the price for their poor first-half showing.

He said: "Ireland kept hold of the ball so well in the first-half they didn't give us a chance to initiate anything."

Ireland defeated France 26-14 to remain third in the table, a point behind England and two behind Wales.

A win over Wales - who are looking for a Grand Slam - in Cardiff plus a Scottish win over England at Twickenham, would leave Ireland champions.