Joe Schmidt opts for changes up front as Ireland face Italy in Six Nations

There had been highly anticipated changes to the Ireland team for Sunday’s Six Nations return against Italy in Rome as head coach Joe Schmidt perhaps glanced a little towards the Rugby World Cup later this year.

However, the conservative Schmidt opted for four changes in the pack and retained the backline from the Scotland game two weeks ago.

Ulster’s John Cooney - who has seven minutes under his belt from the England and Scotland games remains on the bench.

Admittedly Conor Murray, who starts again, has not been firing on full cylinders perhaps needs the game time more.

Regular captain Rory Best is rested, missing only just his second Six Nations match in the last 63, a run dating back to 2007.

On the other scale of that is Sean Cronin making his first ever Six Nations start in 63 Irish caps at hooker tomorrow - Niall Scannell named on the bench.

Asked if this is Cronin’s big chance to put the squeeze on Best, head coach Schmidt replied: “I’m sure that’s his intention, as much as he’s very team-orientated. He will personally want to put his best foot forward.

“And to be fair to Niall Scannell he will want to do the same thing. Because two years ago he was picked on the bench, Rory got ill the day before the game and Niall Scannell came in.

“And that was really his big step on to the stage. He played superbly in that game two years ago. He’s just been in and out since because of various injuries.

“But both those hookers, it’s really interesting for us to have a look at.

“At the same time they are up against the centurion hard man of the Italian front-row in Leonardo Ghiraldini, and that’s a super challenge for them as well.

“I’m sure Sean Cronin’s excited. He’s trained well, hopefully that gives him the confidence to step out and do a really good job.

“He will have the confidence he brings from the 10 starts, but also the amount of game time he has had over the years.

“It’s a great opportunity for Sean and one I’m hopeful he’ll grab with both hands.

“We actually named him to start the third Test in Australia, but then he picked up a hamstring strain which was a real shame.

“It’s not like he doesn’t know we’ve got faith in him.”

Connacht outhalf Jack Carty comes in to the bench for Joe Carbery and the chance to win his first cap, with Johnny Sexton again starting.

Peter O’Mahony will skipper the side from the back-row, with Ulster’s Jordi Murphy featuring at number eight rather than on the flank.

Italy: J Hayward (Benetton); E Padovani (Zebre), M Campagnaro (Wasps), L Morisi (Benetton), A Esposito (Benetton); T Allan (Benetton), T Tebaldi (Benetton); A Lovotti (Zebre), L Ghiraldini (Toulouse, capt), S Ferrari (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), D Budd (Benetton), J Tuivaiti (Zebre), M Mbanda (Zebre), A Steyn (Benetton).

Replacements: L Bigi (Benetton), C Traore (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), A Zanni (Benetton), G Palazzani (Zebre), I McKinley (Benetton), T Castello (Zebre).

Ireland: R Kearney (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), C Farrell (Munster), B Aki (Connacht), J Stockdale (Ulster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); D Kilcoyne (Munster), S Cronin (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), Q Roux (Connacht), P O’Mahony (Munster, capt), S O’Brien (Leinster), J Murphy (Ulster).

Replacements: N Scannell (Munster), J McGrath (Leinster), J Ryan (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), J Cooney (Ulster), J Carty (Connacht), A Conway (Munster).