John Cooney hails character in Ulster squad as he pens deal

The character displayed by the Ulster squad during difficult periods last season was among one of the reasons John Conney cited as helping him extend his stay with the Irish Province.

The international scrumhalf penned a three-year extension deal yesterday.

Last season’s stand-out player - and already impressing in his first outing this season - Cooney joined Ulster from Connacht in the summer of 2017 - and is now commited to Ulster until the summer of 2022 at least.

“I’ve had an unbelievable time since I moved up here and I’m delighted to commit my long-term future to the club,” said Cooney.

“The players, staff and supporters have all welcomed me with open arms and shown me incredible support.

“The character that everyone within the organisation displayed last year, in challenging circumstances, was really impressive and I’m immensely proud to represent Ulster Rugby.

“Bryn (Cunningham) and Dan (McFarland) are creating a very ambitious young squad and I’m excited about what we can achieve as a group over the next few years, through a combination of hard work and talent.”

Cooney made his international debut during the summer tour of North America and Japan in 2017 and he added to those during the series winning summer tour to Australia.