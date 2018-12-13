John Cooney heaps praise on Ulster pack

Any scrumhalf will tell admit it is easier to perform well when the eight men in front of you are dominating affairs.

Ulster’s eight stood up stoutly last week in Parc y Scarlets as the side registered a memorable away day success in the European Champions Cup with a 25-24 win over Scarlets.

The sides come face-to-face again on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium in the return Pool Four fixture - with Ulster looking to repeat the dose and keep those hopes of making the knockout stages on track.

Last week in Wales Ulster produced probably their best holistic performance of the year and much of that was to do with the dominance of the pack.

Irish scrumhalf John Cooney was quick to praise that particular aspect of the game in the build-up to the visit of Scarlets tomorrow night.

“It is huge (having a dominant pack) obviously,” said Cooney.

“Several players were in there getting quality ball as well.

“But it also goes back to the work Dan (McFarland) and Aaron Dundon (scrum coach) are doing.

“I had Dan as my forwards coach in Connacht and he did some incredible work there for about 10 years nearly.

“When he left, Connacht ended up winning it (PRO12 then) the year after and I think that was due to all the work he had done and talking to any of the Connacht forwards they all really rate him.

“It was going to take a few months for that to be emulated in our team but I think it’s really coming through at the moment.

“We’re targeting teams a lot more now because it’s like anything the more confidence you get in your pack the more you’re going to go after teams and I think in the last two games we’ve really done that and I think we’ll probably do that again.”

On lots of things finally coming together on the night, Cooney added: “It goes back to that clarity and it makes a big difference when we’re on the front foot and playing well.

“We were pretty clinical when we got into their half, I think we came away with 75% points from our opportunities, so getting into their half and scoring three out of four times is a pretty good outcome.

“We were happy with the result against Cardiff the previous week, but we felt the rugby we played was more not to lose rather than to win.

“We said we were going to Scarlets to fire some shots and we backed that up,” added the Ulster flyhalf.

Ulster are five points behind leaders Racing 92 - their next opponents in January in the competition - and three ahead of third placed Leicester Tigers.

Completing the double over Scarlets would boost Ulster’s chances further of making the knockout stages for the first time since 2014.

The traditional back-to-back pool matches tend to throw up some interesting results and Ulster are fully aware of the lurking dangers when Scarlets come to Belfast.

“I think it’s hard to be complacent when you’re back here!” said Cooney.

“It’s important, Dan (McFarland) showed us a lot of teams who have come away with big away wins and then come home and lost, so we know that’s a danger, especially with a team who are out of the European Cup now and can’t do much more than throw the ball around.

“They’re a pretty dangerous outfit when they’re that good attacking, so we just have to play our own game and try not to fall into sloppy turnover rugby.”