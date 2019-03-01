John Cooney, Jordi Murphy and Billy Burns named in Ulster team for Dragons Pro14 clash

Ireland internationals Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have returned to the Ulster starting XV, along with Billy Burns who has been named at fly-half for Sunday’s Pro14 clash with the Dragons.

Second row Alan O’Connor continues as captain following last week’s 54-7 bonus-point win over Zebre.

Ulster lie third in Conference B, two points behind Benetton, while Dragons are sixth, ahead of Southern Kings on points difference.

Flanker Sean Reidy will make his 100th appearance for Ulster.

Ulster: L Ludik; R Baloucoune, D Cave, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, J Hume, P Nelson.