John Cooney: Ulster on their guard as Scarlets look to dent European Champions Cup hopes

Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney is no mood to be complacent at the Province bid to keep their European Champions Cup knockout qualification prospects on track.

Following a 25-24 win over Scarlets in the first of the back-to-back Pool Four match to send Ulster into second place, they will look to consolidate that by completing the double over the Welsh region when they come to Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Cooney hails the efforts of the Ulster pack last weekend and discusses the challenges facing the side in the return game.