Jordi Murphy’s move North has had triple benefits

In what was a marquee signing for Ulster last summer, the move of Jordi Murphy from Leinster has proved beneficial three fold.

It has made the backrow forward a better player, it has benefitted Ulster and it has achieved the key goal for Ireland as well.

Although he can fit into any backrow at 6, 7 or 8 - Murphy has only played openside flanker (7) for Ulster and he, Dan McFarland and Joe Schmidt have reaped the rewards.

Attending a Kingspan media event in Dublin yesterday ahead of the Ulster v Leinster Guinness PRO14 fixture in Belfast on Saturday evening. Murphy has added much to the McFarland revolution which has seen Ulster return to the top table of Europe.

Ironically for Murphy, who turned 28 this week, Ulster’s Champions Cup hopes were ended in Dublin by the Province he won a winners medal with last season.

And as Leinster marched on to another European Cup final with an impressive performance in the dismissal of Toulouse on Sunday, Murphy admitted it was strange watching the semi-final tie in Dublin.

“Obviously watching, I thought Leinster played really well and absolutely deserved to be where they are now,” he said.

“I suppose to think that 12 months ago I was in that position where I was fighting it out in a semi-final with a chance to go to the final.

“But look, I was just happy to see my mates doing well. I wish them all the best in the final now.”

Murphy agreed that the loss to Leinster in the quarter-final earlier this month was among one of the toughest defeats in his career to date.

“It was definitely up there, I think so. Yeah, it was very tough. Just because what was on the line and the kind of performance we put in.

“It’s hard to say you deserved to win a game when you don’t win a game but I definitely felt like we had done enough to win it.

“It was obviously just those one or two bits but that’s the way the game is played and fair play to Leinster; the way they held onto the ball for the last seven or eight minutes shows the kind of quality that they have, especially to keep a cool head in that kind of tough environment.

“They won, so they deserved to win,” he added.

Murphy is not expected to be involved in this weekend’s derby with Leinster - both sides are likely to field very different teams from that which contested the quarter-final given there is little in stake in the PRO14 encounter.

Leinster had already secured their place as Conference B winners and assured a semi-final spot, Ulster made certain of their semi-final qualifier two weeks ago with a bonus point win at Edinburgh and will now meet Connacht next Saturday at Kingspan Stadium.

Given the progress Ulster have made this season Murphy said they could win the league.

“I absolutely believe we can win the league,” said Murphy.

“We have Leinster this weekend but we all know regardless of the result we’ll stay in the same position.

“Connacht the week after is going to be a big one, another interpro.

“We’ll be honest about it; we’ve under performed against them twice this season now.

“Especially losing to them for the first time in well over 30 years. We’ll have a point to prove. I’m really looking forward to that game.

“We’ll see how it works out then. Probably Glasgow or Munster after that - from next week if cup finals all the way.”