Jordi Murphy targets repeat of European success with Ulster

Jordi Murphy was part of the Leinster side that conquered Europe in 2018 and he is hoping he can repeat that success this season with Ulster.

After wins against Bath and Clermont Ulster sit top of Pool 3 in the Champions Cup with a two-point cushion of over the French side before the back-to-back clashes with Harlequins.

Murphy got one of Ulster’s tries in the 18-13 win over Clermont in Europe last time out but he knows despite the two wins the job for qualifying for the knockout stages is far from done.

“It’s obviously a nice way to start, we’re in a tough group so we knew there were going to be some challenging games,” said the Ireland backrow.

“Bath is always a tough place to go, we have a good history there but we haven’t played them in a number of years - it was heart in your mouth stuff in the last few minutes and last few plays but we managed to get there in the end with that great steal from Jacob with the last play.

“It was just a special night here against Clermont, they are a pretty historic side in Europe and it was great I felt everybody fronted up; the scoreline was tight but we were pleased with the result,” he added.

“It’s definitely not job done by any means and Harlequins got a good win the last day against Bath, so they are right in the mix again.

“They are coming here first and will feel if they can pick up a win they will be right back in the driving seat.”

Murphy was delighted to get the four points against Clermont.

“It felt good, you’re always looking for big games and I felt I got involved in the game a bit more than I had in previous outings - picking up a bit of match fitness in the last few games helps,” he said.

“To be honest I was just pleased to come away with the win because there was a bit of tension in the week building up.

“You knew the boys were bubbling away and I thought we had a big performance in us and it was just great to be able to come out with it.”

Murphy is hoping success with Ulster in Europe and the Pro14 will help him add to his 27 Ireland caps.

“As I said all along my ambition is to play for my country. I was stuck in a rut where I wasn’t putting myself in the right position or I wasn’t getting the opportunity to get there, Ulster came knocking and I’m delighted I made the move and I have really loved it here the last year or year and a half.

“It is even better again when the team is performing and we’re getting big wins in Europe the league and I’ve really been enjoying it.”